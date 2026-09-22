LA County leaders renew reward after more headstones vandalized at Compton cemetery

Los Angeles County leaders have increased the reward for information on a series of vandalism and theft targeting Woodlawn Celestial Gardens in Compton after hundreds of headstones have been vandalized in recent years.

Dating back to 2024, the cemetery has continuously been hit by alleged vandals who have stolen plaques and statues made of precious metals, smashed headstones in search of metal and taken other items from the historic property.

"Woodlawn is important, and it's a shame that people choose this place to spawn evil and desecrate," said Celestina Bishop, the steward of Woodlawn Celestial Gardens and a six-year volunteer.

She says that the cemetery is the final resting place of thousands dating back to the 1880s, including some Negro League baseball players, Buncy Carter, an activist and the co-founder of Southern California's Black Panther Party and military veterans.

"January 2024 was the start of the headstones and cemetery vandalism," Bishop said. "We have had over 100 calls since then."

She estimates that the total estimated loss from the crimes is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to renew and increase the reward offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible of the thefts. The $30,000 matches an identical reward also offered for similar vandalism at Lincoln Memorial Park in Carson.

Bishop said that the notion is appreciated, but she's hopeful that more can be done since the plaques aren't just pieces of bronze, but the lasting memories of lives lived and memories that loved ones still share.

"We have had a multitude of incidents. We are asking that you not only use that date, but any date that affects the cemetery," Bishop said.

Upon request for comment, Compton city officials shared a statement with CBS LA noting that the city "understands the concern and frustration" that the repeat incidents have caused.

"The cemetery is privately owned and property maintenance and security remain the responsibility of the owner," the statement said. "While the City does not have authority to manage security on private property, it can support public safety efforts by working with law enforcement and encouraging anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Compton Station. The City remains committed to working with law enforcement, property owners and community partners to support public safety. "

CBS LA has also reached out to LASD but has not yet heard back.