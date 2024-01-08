Watch CBS News
Local News

Vandals destroy headstones, steal plaques from Compton cemetery

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Headstones destroyed, plaques stolen from Compton cemetery
Headstones destroyed, plaques stolen from Compton cemetery 02:48

Vandals left a trail of destruction at a Compton cemetery after they destroyed dozens of headstones and stole plaques from multiple final resting places. 

"This is not right, Woodlawn, we want love and peace," owner Celestina Bishop said. "This is not peaceful this is not loving."

Bishop, who funds the upkeep of the Woodlawn Celestial Gardens, discovered the shattered remains of many grave sites last Thursday. She believes that a team of culprits cut through a fence and started smashing grave markers. The vandals wanted the bronze from the tombstones in order to flip to recyclers. 

"Why where? Why anywhere?" Bishop said. "This is supposed to be sacred land and people are supposed to be at eternal rest."

The historic memorial park houses more than 900 veterans from as far back as the War of 1812 to Operation Desert Storm. Bishop claimed that the settlers of the city are also buried at Woodlawn. 

"I realized today that my mother and my sisters have a bronze headstone," Bishop said. "I told my husband my mom needs a new headstone because I'd rather be the one that picks it up than have someone destroy it."

Bishop said the thieves also stole lawn equipment.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 10:00 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.