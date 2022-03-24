Compton baseball coach still hospitalized after shooting

A beloved college baseball coach who was shot near his home in Compton earlier this month remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery.

Shannon Williams, the head baseball coach at Compton College, was shot on the evening of March 13 at McDivitt Avenue and Peck Street.

He was shot in the leg in what appears to be a random act of violence.

On Monday, Compton College President Keith Curry updated the school community on Williams' condition, stating that he remains hospitalized and is undergoing physical therapy. He described Williams as "upbeat" with a "remarkably positive attitude."

"He's looking forward to getting back to teaching Compton College students, coaching our

baseball team, and serving our community," Curry wrote.

Meanwhile, no suspects have been arrested in the shooting and there is still no word on a motive. It's unclear if the incident was captured on surveillance video. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by former players has raised more than $20,000 to help with Williams' medical expenses.

"He has dedicated his entire life into reinvesting into the community and being a positive influence for kids, and I can't really speak more highly of anyone," former player Ricci Sergienko told CBSLA last week. "Coach Shannon is one of the few good people out there."