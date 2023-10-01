Community rallies together in support after attacks on Chinatown shop employees

Residents in Chinatown are coming together after a series of crimes against shop employees that have caused fear and concern in the community.

Organized by San Choi, the Community Buyout Initiative Saturday aimed to encourage residents to shop locally and reinvest money in neighborhood stores.

Recent incidents of theft and violence have deterred customers from visiting many small businesses in the area. The campaign seeks to strengthen the local economy by supporting shop owners.

Last week, a store clerk was hospitalized after a robbery in Chinatown. The clerk spotted a suspect walking up to the store's door with a ski mask covering his face. She tried to chain the door closed but the man overpowered her and broke in.

After removing his ski mask, the suspect began stealing things from the front window while Van Huynh tried to stop him. He shoved her to the ground and walked toward the other side of the store. He reached over the counter and picked up a black box.

After picking herself off the ground, Huynh tried to stop the man from leaving the store. The robber turned around and struck the 60-year-old woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.

"She's 60 years old. She didn't deserve it," John Nguyen, the store owner.

People in the area ran into the store to help Huynh, who was taken to the hospital.