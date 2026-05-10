Commercial building in downtown Los Angeles damaged after fire

A commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was damaged after a fire broke out on Sunday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of Hope Street shortly before 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a commercial building with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Aerial footage of the building showed piles of paper products and other debris burned.

Crews stayed at the scene for several hours after the fire was extinguished for possible hot spots. Arson and Emergency Air were requested to the scene for firefighter rehab.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.