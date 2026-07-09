Colton's Fiesta Village closes after 50 years in business

The days of games and parties at Colton's Fiesta Village are coming to a close after more than 50 years.

"Raised my kids here," Glendora resident Rose Miller said. "Now have my grandbabies and sad to see it go."

The family fun staple in the Inland Empire has offered mini golf, waterslides, arcade games and much more since 1974. Michelle O'Brien and her husband Patrick took over in 2002.

"We hope they remember Fiesta Village and the way our team made them feel and the memories that they made," Michelle O'Brien said.

During its final days on Friday and Saturday, they'll be remembering their favorite moments along with longtime visitors.

"They used to have annual passes. So, we came every day after school," longtime visitor Thea Jones Beach said. "Learned how to skate and just spent a lot of time here."

As fond as the memories are, the owners said the costs of keeping the park up and running became unaffordable.

"When I met Michelle, it was 22 birthday parties on a Saturday," Patrick O'Brien said. "Now, we do eight. So, people are spending their money differently."

The O'Briens said they have tried to find buyers over the last couple of years, but have had no luck. So far, they said they don't have plans for the property yet and just want to make sure the last two days will be memorable.

On Friday, Fiesta Village will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, it will open at 1 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.