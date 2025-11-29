2 adults killed, 2 children hospitalized in San Bernardino County after alleged DUI driver causes crash

Two adults were killed, two children were hospitalized and an alleged DUI driver was arrested following a two-car crash in San Bernardino County on Friday night.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mill Street and Ohio Street in Colton, according to a news release from the Colton Police Department. Officers arrived and found that a 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2013 BMW were involved in a crash.

Details on the moments leading up to the collision remain under investigation, but CPD officers arrested the driver of the Toyota shortly after they arrived. She was identified as 24-year-old San Bernardino woman Arianna Obryan.

Police said that there were five people inside of her car when she crashed, including one other adult and three children. The male passenger, who has only been identified as a 25-year-old San Bernardino man, died at the scene. The three children were rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the release. Two of the children remained in critical but stable condition on Saturday, police said. The third child was released with minor injuries.

Arianna Obryan, the 24-year-old San Bernardino woman arrested for a deadly DUI crash in Colton on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Colton Police Department

The BMW had three adult occupants at the time of the crash, according to CPD. The front passenger, who was identified as a 19-year-old man from Colton, was declared dead at the scene. The passenger in the backseat of the car was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Obryan was booked for vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment. Police did not say if they suspect she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, which they classified as a DUI collision.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact CPD at (909) 370-5000.