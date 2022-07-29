Collision closes southbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood
The southbound side of the 170 Freeway was closed in the North Hollywood area Friday due to a collision.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a SigAlert was issued for the closure of the numbers one, two, three and four lanes south of Sherman Way in North Hollywood for one hour.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.