LAPD detectives seeking victims of serial collectible gaming card thief

Los Angeles police are seeking additional victims of a man who they called a "serial theft suspect" wanted in connection with a series of collectible gaming card thefts.

In a news release shared on social media, LAPD officers said that the string of incidents took place between Jan. 9 and June 9 in North Hollywood and Hollywood and often occurred by "trick/deceit."

"During the investigation, detectives identified a pattern linking the crimes to the same suspect," the release said. "In each incident, the suspect contacted sellers of collectible gaming cards through online peer-to-peer marketplaces and arranged to meet them to purchase items in cash."

Police said that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Los Angeles man Zachary Mitchell, would plan the meetings near ATMs and say that he had just withdrawn money.

"The suspect then utilized counterfeit money intermixed with one or two genuine bills to purchase these collectible cards," police said. "It was not until the suspect left with the cards that the seller realized they had been given counterfeit money."

Zachary Mitchell, the 34-year-old Los Angeles man who police said was a serial theft suspect who used trick/deceit to steal collectible gaming cards. Los Angeles Police Department

Mitchell was arrested on Thursday, June 11, by Huntington Park Police Department investigators who located his vehicle in the 2500 block of Zoe Avenue and pulled him over. LAPD officers said that investigators located multiple collectible cards and counterfeit $100 bills at the time.

"Detectives are releasing Zachary Mitchell's booking photo because investigators believe he is responsible for additional, unreported thefts," the release said.

Police booked Mitchell at the Van Nuys Jail for grand theft and said that the case was being presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

As their investigation continues, LAPD detectives asked anyone who believes they may also be a victim to contact them at 818-754-8424.