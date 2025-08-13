Watch CBS News
Local News

Next Coffee With KCAL event in Sherman Oaks aims at addressing property crime

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

KCAL News will be in the San Fernando Valley, hosting the next Coffee With KCAL event in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. 

From home invasions to stolen packages and burglaries, property crimes are something that affects communities across Southern California.

The Coffee With KCAL initiative wants to hear from residents about their concerns, stories and ideas on how to protect their neighborhoods. The best way to fight crime is by working together and KCAL wants to help. 

Everyone is invited to the Coffee With KCAL event, where members from the KCAL News team are eager to hear from communities. 

When: Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

Where: M Street Coffee at 13251 Moorpark Street, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Come share your stories and enjoy a coffee (on KCAL!).   

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue