Next Coffee With KCAL event in Sherman Oaks aims at addressing property crime

KCAL News will be in the San Fernando Valley, hosting the next Coffee With KCAL event in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

From home invasions to stolen packages and burglaries, property crimes are something that affects communities across Southern California.

The Coffee With KCAL initiative wants to hear from residents about their concerns, stories and ideas on how to protect their neighborhoods. The best way to fight crime is by working together and KCAL wants to help.

Everyone is invited to the Coffee With KCAL event, where members from the KCAL News team are eager to hear from communities.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: M Street Coffee at 13251 Moorpark Street, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Come share your stories and enjoy a coffee (on KCAL!).