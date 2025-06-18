Watch CBS News
Coffee With KCAL initiative wants to hear from residents in Santa Ana at next event

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The next Coffee With KCAL event is heading to Santa Ana next Wednesday.

The Coffee With KCAL initiative was launched after the Eaton and Palisades Fires to help connect with victims, but has expanded to communities all over Southern California. Members of the KCAL News team are dedicated to being in the community and learning from residents.

The event will be held at The Village at 17th Street, which houses 18 philanthropic organizations, including nonprofit service providers and regional funders.

When: Wednesday, June 25, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: 1505 17th St., Santa Ana, CA 92705

Everyone is invited to enjoy a cup of coffee (on KCAL!) and share stories and issues that are impacting your communities. 

Chelsea Hylton

