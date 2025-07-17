Watch CBS News
Coffee With KCAL initiative is making its way to Koreatown

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Coffee With KCAL is heading to Koreatown for the next event.

After the Eaton and Palisades wildfires, KCAL News was eager to hear from survivors and learn about the issues affecting them. The Coffee With KCAL initiative quickly expanded to include communities across Southern California. The goal of the events is to connect with residents and get information straight from the source. 

When: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: One: Scape Coffee Co., at 401 S. Vermont Ave. #6, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Even though the event will be held in Koreatown, everyone is welcome to join, share some stories and enjoy a cup of coffee (on KCAL!). 

Chelsea Hylton

