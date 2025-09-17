Coffee With KCAL is heading to Inglewood to discuss the changing landscape of the city with residents

The next Coffee With KCAL event is heading to Inglewood to connect with residents about the fast-changing landscape of the city.

KCAL News has been committed to connecting with communities across Southern California through the Coffee With KCAL initiative. The events allow members of the news team to hear directly from residents about the issues affecting their neighborhoods.

The city of Inglewood has seen significant growth over the last few years, with the opening of SoFi Stadium, the Intuit Dome and the revamping of the Kia Forum. This revitalization has helped the local economy but has also raised questions about rising housing costs and demographic shifts.

Within the next couple of years, it is pegged to welcome some of the world's biggest events, including the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Members from KCAL will be at Sip and Sonder, eager to hear from people in the community about their story ideas and issues impacting their community. Join KCAL and share your stories with us.

When: Sept. 24, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Sip and Sonder 108 S. Market St., Inglewood, CA 90301

Enjoy a cup of coffee (on KCAL!) while we listen and learn.