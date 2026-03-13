Next Coffee With CBS LA event will be held in Thousand Oaks

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative will be hosting its next event in Thousand Oaks to discuss the challenges residents are facing, including the rising cost of living and heavy traffic.

Coffee With CBS LA was created with the goal of connecting with communities across Southern California to hear directly from residents about the concerns and issues they are dealing with.

CBS LA understands that there is deep-seated concern regarding air quality and potential contamination from the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in the wake of the 2018 Woolsey Fire. We want to hear from you.

Members of the CBS LA news team will be at Longevity Coffee waiting to connect with you. Even if you don't live in Thousand Oaks, you are still welcome to come.

When: Wednesday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Longevity Coffee, 2849 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Join CBS LA in Thousand Oaks and enjoy a cup of coffee (on us!).