Watch CBS News
Local News

Coffee With CBS LA is heading to Long Beach to discuss destructive king tides with residents

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is heading to Long Beach following weeks of high tides and rough waters that have flooded neighborhoods.

Long Beach has been hit especially hard recently by coastal erosion on the Peninsula, severe flooding and recent sewage spills. Residents are now having to find ways of stopping water and preparing themselves for future high tides.

The goal of Coffee With CBS LA is to listen directly to residents, elevate their challenges and tell the stories that matter most.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Espresso Bar, 5332 2nd St., Long Beach, CA 90803

Join the CBS LA team and share your concerns and experiences, all while enjoying a cup of coffee (on us!). 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue