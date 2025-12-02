Coffee with CBS LA is hosting its next event in West Covina

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting its next event in West Covina alongside CBS LA Care's CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

The CHiPs for Kids toy drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 25 years. Every year CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for CHiPs for Kids and enjoy a free cup of coffee and meet CBS LA anchors Jamie Yuccas and Sheba Turk.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina

Come spend your morning with us and enjoy a cup of coffee (on CBS LA!). And if you can't make it to Coffee with CBS LA, there are several ways to donate to CHiPs for Kids. Just click on this link for details.