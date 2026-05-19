Coffee With CBS LA is hosting next event in Irvine

The next Coffee With CBS LA event will take place in the heart of Irvine.

Irvine is a city defined by its balance of visionary planning and neighborhood spirit. From its rich history as an agricultural ranch to its evolution into a global hub for education and tech, Irvine remains a cornerstone of the Southern California landscape.

The news team at CBS LA wants to connect with members of the community and hear directly from residents about their concerns and the issues they are facing. While we celebrate the city's growth, our goal is to capture the modern stories of the residents and families navigating life in one of the region's most dynamic communities.

When: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 7 a.m to 10 a.m.

Where: The Lost Bean, 4632 Barranca Pkwy, Suite 4632, Irvine, CA

Grab a cup of coffee (on us!) and share your stories with us, because the most important reporting starts with your voice.