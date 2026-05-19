Watch CBS News
Local News

Coffee With CBS LA is hosting next event in Irvine

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The next Coffee With CBS LA event will take place in the heart of Irvine. 

Irvine is a city defined by its balance of visionary planning and neighborhood spirit. From its rich history as an agricultural ranch to its evolution into a global hub for education and tech, Irvine remains a cornerstone of the Southern California landscape. 

The news team at CBS LA wants to connect with members of the community and hear directly from residents about their concerns and the issues they are facing. While we celebrate the city's growth, our goal is to capture the modern stories of the residents and families navigating life in one of the region's most dynamic communities.

When: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 7 a.m to 10 a.m.

Where: The Lost Bean, 4632 Barranca Pkwy, Suite 4632, Irvine, CA

Grab a cup of coffee (on us!) and share your stories with us, because the most important reporting starts with your voice. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue