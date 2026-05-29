Coffee With CBS LA is heading to Garden Grove following the toxic chemical crisis

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is heading to Garden Grove, following the toxic chemical crisis that forced mandatory evacuation orders.

Even though residents have returned to their homes, they are still facing many challenges. CBS LA is dedicated to hearing directly from the community about the issues they are dealing with in the aftermath of the crisis.

At the peak of evacuation orders, more than 50,000 residents were forced to leave their homes, owners had to leave their businesses, and schools were closed.

Join CBS LA at MoonGoat Coffee Roasters and share your story. Members of the news team are eager to hear from you.

When: Thursday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: MoonGoat Coffee Roasters, 7200 Acacia Ave., Garden Grove

When MoonGoat was forced to evacuate for five days, they prioritized their community and team. To ensure their staff didn't lose income, they temporarily reassigned employees to nearby locations. Additionally, they stepped up for the community by delivering fresh coffee and food to local evacuation centers.

Enjoy a free cup of coffee (on us!) as we work together to get answers your community deserves.