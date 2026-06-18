Coffee With CBS LA plans next event at shop in Culver City

As the Coffee With CBS LA initiative continues to reach different communities across Southern California, the next event is going to be held in Culver City.

Culver City is a community defined by its rich legacy as the "Heart of Screenland" and its evolution into a bustling hub for creative industries and tech. From historic studio lots to thriving walkable neighborhoods, it remains a unique cornerstone of the Southern California landscape.

While we celebrate the city's creative growth, our goal is to focus on the modern stories of local residents, diving into key community conversations and the unique issues navigating life in Culver City today.

Join the team at Caffee Luxxe and share your concerns. The best way we can cover your city is by hearing directly from you.

Café Luxxe is a space that reflects the city's blend of cinematic history and vibrant, community-focused living.

When: Wednesday, June 24, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Caffe Luxxe, 8512 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Everyone is welcome to attend, and you can enjoy a cup of coffee (on us!).