Coffee With CBS LA is heading to Boyle Heights for next event

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is heading to Boyle Heights for its next event.

The goal of the initiative is to connect with people in communities across Southern California and to speak directly to residents about their issues and concerns.

In the heart of Boyle Heights, Picaresca Tio Pepe perfectly captures the neighborhood's spirit of evolution and community. The news team at CBS is eager to hear from residents and engage with everyone in a meaningful way.

If something has been on your mind and you want to share, this is the perfect opportunity. Everyone is welcome to attend.

When: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Picaresca Tio Pepe, 3578 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Grab a cup of coffee (on us!) and let's talk about issues that matter.