Coast Guard searches ocean near Venice Beach for missing 30-year-old woman

Julie Sharp
The Coast Guard is searching the ocean in Venice for a missing 30-year-old woman
The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to search Venice Beach and ocean waters on Thursday for a missing 30-year-old woman, whose personal belongings were found unattended near the Venice Pier Wednesday night.

The woman has been identified as Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil from Las Vegas, Nevada. Family said she sometimes goes by "Loni Legend."

Her phone, shoes, wallet and passport were found on the sand around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard launched rescue crews as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County lifeguards conducted shoreline and waterside searches. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling further investigations.

Ashanta Ayana Elise Cobb-McNeil
