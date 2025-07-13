Coast Guard rescues 11 people from flooding charter catamaran near Dana Point

Nearly a dozen people aboard a flooding charter ship were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews off the coast of Dana Point over the weekend.

Crews received a distress call at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday from the operator of the Manute'a, a 50-foot catamaran. They reported flooding about seven miles south of the Dana Point Harbor, according to a news release from the USCG.

"Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach assumed command of the search and rescue mission, issued an urgent marine information broadcast, and launched a response boat from Station Los Angeles while diverting the Coast Guard Cutter David Duren," the release said.

The cutter boatcrew, along with crews from Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Dana Point Harbor Patrol, arrived at the scene and controlled the flooding. They also helped transfer the11 passengers onto another charter vessel operated by the same company.

No injuries were reported.

The Manute'a was towed to Dana Point Harbor afterwards.