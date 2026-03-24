Coachella mayor barred from public office after pleading guilty to conflict-of-interest charge

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez pleaded guilty to a conflict-of-interest charge on Tuesday and can no longer hold public office, according to prosecutors.

In a news release, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said Hernandez pleaded guilty to one felony charge of violating Government Code section 1090, which is a "law prohibiting public officials from participating in government contracts in which they have a financial interest."

Prosecutors said the violation was in connection with a contract between the city of Coachella and the Coachella Valley Association of Governments' Housing First Program.

Hernandez faced eight other charges that were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, including perjury.

In addition to his ban from public office, he was sentenced to two years of formal probation and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

It's not yet clear if Hernandez will resign his office immediately. The Coachella City Council is scheduled to hold a closed session ahead of its regular meeting on Wednesday.