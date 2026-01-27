Clippers beat the Jazz 115-103 behind Leonard's 25th straight game with more than 20 points

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, James Harden had 16 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 115-103 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Kris Dunn added 14 points and a season-best five steals for the Clippers (22-24), who have the best record in the NBA since Christmas. They have won 16 of their last 19 games — immediately after going 3-16 in their previous 19.

The Clippers took control during a 10-2 run in the third quarter powered powered by Dunn's two steals and layups, along with a 3-pointer that made it 73-61. Los Angeles led by double figures the rest of the way.

Utah's Lauri Markkanen returned after missing seven games due to illness to score 19 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Ace Bailey scored 20 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 13 but the Jazz (15-32) have dropped seven of their last eight games.

With Leonard on the court, the Clippers are 14-2 in their last 16 games and have won seven straight.

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in 25 consecutive games. He joins Bob McAdoo, World B. Free and Blake Griffin as the only players in franchise history with such a streak.

The Jazz were missing their top two playmakers in Jusuf Nurkic (illness), who has had three straight triple-doubles, and Keyonte George (rest), who has averaged 28.8 points in the last five games.

The Jazz scored the first 10 points of the game and led 54-53 at halftime, but the Clippers defense tightened up and forced 10 steals and several shot clock violations.

Utah committed 17 turnovers which led to 23 points for Los Angeles. Although the Clippers play at the league's slowest pace, they still topped the Jazz in fast-break points 12-8.

Up next

Clippers: Visit Denver on Friday.

Jazz: Host Golden State on Wednesday.