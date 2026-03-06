Clippers rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser out for season after right foot ligament tear

Yanic Konan Niederhauser tore a ligament in his right foot, putting an early end to his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 7-foot Swiss center was injured Wednesday night in a 130-107 win against the Indiana Pacers. Niederhauser was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will require surgery, the team said. The injury involves damage to the ligaments or bones in the mid-foot.

Niederhauser averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 41 games. After being selected 30th in last year's NBA draft, he began the season in the G League, but after the Clippers traded Ivica Zubac last month, he was earning more minutes.

In his last five games, Niederhauser was shooting 52% from the floor and averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while playing 18 minutes a game.