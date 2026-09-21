Clippers hire John S. Gibson as interim CEO after Steve Ballmer's 1-year NBA ban

The Los Angeles Clippers hired John S. Gibson as interim CEO and governor on Monday, taking over the roles previously held by team owner Steve Ballmer, who is serving a one-year ban by the NBA.

Ballmer recently said he won't fight the league's salary cap circumvention punishment in a reversal of the team's initial defiance and vow to fight against what it called "a heavily biased investigation."

The league suspended Ballmer for one year, fined the team $30 million and forced it to forfeit five first-round draft picks. Ballmer said the team has paid the fine.

Gibson will immediately oversee the team's basketball and business operations and represent the Clippers in league voting matters. He's a long-time Clippers season ticketholder.

"I am honored to take on this responsibility and grateful for the opportunity to serve an organization I have supported for many years," Gibson said in a statement. "My focus will be on supporting our people, providing steady leadership, and helping the organization continue moving forward."

Gibson spent the last six years as a trial lawyer and litigation partner at DLA Piper in Los Angeles, where he co-chaired the firm's U.S. Business & Commercial Litigation practice. He previously advised and represented major corporations, technology and health care companies, pro sports organizations and business leaders.