Steve Ballmer apologizes, says Clippers will pay $30 million fine after NBA's salary cap investigation

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer officially broke his silence on the 1-year ban he received and the punishment dealt to the franchise after an investigation found that they violated the NBA's salary cap rules revolving around an endorsement deal involving star player Kawhi Leonard.

"This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets," said Ballmer in a statement, which was shared by the team on social media. "I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner."

Ballmer and the Clippers were dealt severe punishment in early September when an NBA investigation found that Ballmer knowingly sought to help Leonard "obtain off-court income opportunities" to circumvent the league's salary cap rules. The investigation began in 2025, when sports journalist Pablo Torre began investigating the endorsement agreement between Leonard and a company called Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC.

Aspiration filed for bankruptcy last year, and the company's co-founder was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to defrauding lenders and investors of nearly $250 million.

According to the independent investigation, which was conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Leonard pressured the Clippers to help him with off-court income opportunities. It also revealed that he failed to reimburse the team for personal expense payments.

Until Sunday, the Clippers had maintained their position that they "vehemently" rejected the findings of the investigation, which they claimed was "heavily biased."

Ballmer's statement said that the team has complied with all penalties handed down by the NBA.

"We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward," the statement said. "While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract."

Along with Ballmer's one-year ban, the Clippers were forced to forfeit five future first-round draft picks from 2029 to 2033, Leonard was ordered to pay the league $700,000 and the team was fined $30 million. The Clippers' President of Business Operations, Gillian Zucker, was suspended for one year without pay, and President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months.

"The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve," Ballmer's statement said. "We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of."

Leonard recently shared a statement stating that he accepted "full responsibility for lapses in judgment" made by people in his inner circle. His uncle, Dennis Robertson, who formerly acted as his business manager, was banned from engaging with NBA teams for five years

A trade that would send Leonard to the Toronto Raptors was indefinitely placed on hold pending the outcome of the investigation. There has still not been final word as to if the transaction has been made official by the league.

"As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate," Leonard's statement said.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an inquiry into the Clippers deals with Leonard.