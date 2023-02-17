Cleveland High School Marching Band is the little band that could

It's the little band that could. What started a few years ago with nine music loving students forming a band club, has grown into a powerhouse, award winning Reseda high school marching band.

The Cleveland High School Marching Band and Color Guard just last month competed in the Los Angeles Unified School District Band and Drill Championships, where the band not only won their division, but received the highest scores in the entire district.

Students in the school's music program seem to all have something in common, a passion for music.

"Music is just like one of the most beautiful things in my life. Like I have such a deep passion for music," said Allie Sherman who plays the clarinet.

The school's director of bands, Cameron Yassaman, says his students are bold, charismatic and very hard working.

"We take kids in our program with no experience. So you would think about all that, and you would think okay, it's probably going to be a middle of the road band. But then you get there and they own it and they take it really really seriously. They work hard, and they work hard every single day," said Yassaman.

Trumpet player Andrew Tampubolon said he found himself in music. "If I'm sad, if I'm angry -- excited…I get to express myself through any type of music," he said.

Friday, The Cleveland High School marching band heads to Los Angeles City Hall, where they will be recognized by the city council for their achievements.