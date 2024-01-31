Watch CBS News
Classes cancelled after fire breaks out at school in Monrovia

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at Bradoaks Elementary School in Monrovia Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:40 a.m. at the school in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue, according to the Monrovia Police Department.

Monrovia and Arcadia firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Children were on campus at the time, but they were evacuated to a safe area of the school and classes were canceled for the day.

According to a fire department representative, one classroom originally was involved in the fire, and as many as four others were damaged.

No one was in the classroom when the fire broke out.

