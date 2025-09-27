Investigation underway after man found stabbed to death at Claremont motel

An investigation is underway in Claremont after a man was found stabbed to death at a motel on Friday night.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 in the 800 block of S. Indian Hill Boulevard at around 11 p.m. after learning of a fight in the area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting the Claremont Police Department with the investigation.

As police headed to the scene, the same caller said that there was possibly a stabbing victim.

"CPD officers arrived on scene and located one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds," the CPD release said.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

There was no information provided on the suspect involved in the incident or the moments leading up to the fight.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.