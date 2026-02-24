High-speed police pursuit in Claremont ends in crash after suspect loses control on freeway off-ramp

A dangerous high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash in Claremont on Tuesday morning after the suspected DUI driver lost control while on the 10 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit around 1:50 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near 10th Avenue in Pomona. Officers said the driver of the silver SUV was speeding and at times reached nearly 100 mph.

The pursuit continued eastbound on the 10 Freeway, approaching Indian Hill Boulevard here in Claremont, when the driver attempted to exit but lost control while coming off the off-ramp.

Authorities said the suspect's car flew off the freeway exit and landed in the parking lot of a Norms restaurant. The car landed directly on top of another parked vehicle. The owners of that car were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

After the crash, officials said the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Indian Hill Boulevard. A nearby Claremont police officer spotted the man and took him into custody. Pomona Police Department assisted during the incident and at one point had the suspect at gunpoint before he was detained.

The CHP said the suspect was the only person inside the SUV. He suffered cuts to his face and was taken to a local hospital.

It's still unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, and what specific charges the suspect will face.