Pallet yard in Orange County catches fire

A pallet yard in the city of Orange caught fire on Wednesday morning, causing significant damage.

The Orange City Fire Department received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a pallet yard that was on fire in the 2300 block of Batavia Street.

Fire crews quickly responded and called a third alarm on the blaze. Approximately 40 firefighters were able to knock the fire down in a little over an hour.

Capt. Rob Prendergast said crews will be on the scene for several hours to clear the debris and assess the area.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.