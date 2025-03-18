City of Malibu moves forward with construction of $4.1 million skate park

Malibu city leaders have approved the construction of a $4.1 million skate park that will open later this year.

The 12,500 square-foot park's design was overseen by California Skateparks, a firm that specializes in designing and constructing action sports facilities. The design was further guided by surveys conducted in 2020 and 2021 and numerous public meetings.

City leaders have not yet named the park and will be accepting proposals in coming months.

C.S. Legacy Construction will build the park, which will feature rails, stairs, a flow bowl, banks, quarter pipes, waterfalls and spines. It is intended to have areas for skaters of all skill levels.

"This skate park is more than just a recreational facility — it will be a gathering place that will foster community, promote healthy lifestyles and embrace Malibu's deep-rooted skate culture," said Mayor Doug Stewart in a statement. "We look forward to watching generations of skaters enjoy this incredible new space."

City officials said that construction begins in April and is expected to be finished by the fall. The temporary skate park, located at Malibu Bluffs Park, will remain open until then.

More information on the park and surrounding project can be found here.