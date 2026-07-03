City of Carson offering $500 reward to report illegal fireworks

The City of Carson is offering to pay residents hundreds of dollars if they report illegal fireworks.

In a video posted on social media, Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said that any tip leading to a citation can be rewarded with up to $500. "Safe and sane" fireworks are also considered illegal in Carson.

"This decision is about eliminating preventable fires, keeping our families, seniors, veterans, pets and neighborhoods safe," Davis-Holmes said.

Anyone caught with illegal fireworks can face a fine of $2,000 for their first offense, $3,000 for the second citation and up to $5,000 for the third offense.

"One spark, one mistake, that's all it takes to devastate a life," Davis-Holmes said.

Carson is not the only city in Southern California cracking down on fireworks. Police departments across Los Angeles County are using drones to detect illegal fireworks activity.

The Pomona Police Department posted a video on social media that shows one of their drones pinpointing exactly where a firework was launched. Officers said the fireworks resulted in a $1,000 citation.

Carson urged its residents to report illegal fireworks to its hotline at (310) 317-2055. City leaders warned residents that fireworks that may be legal in other cities are illegal in Carson.