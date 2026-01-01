Cirelli, Goncalves key Lightning's 3rd-period comeback for their 5-3 over LA Kings

Gage Goncalves scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:41 to play, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a late deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Thursday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Anthony Cirelli scored the tying goal with 3:19 left in regulation for the Lightning, who fell behind early in the third period on Kevin Fiala's power-play goal.

Cirelli crashed the net and pushed home his 11th goal on a play set up by Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov. Moments later, Cirelli and Goncalves drove the net again, and Goncalves eventually converted a behind-the-net pass from Jake Guentzel for his fourth goal.

Brayden Point had his first two-goal game of the season and Kucherov capped a three-point night by putting his 19th goal into an empty net for the Lightning, who have won back-to-back games to begin their three-game California road trip. Point also scored in Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime victory at Anaheim on Wednesday.

Jonas Johansson stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay, which hasn't lost since Dec. 18.

Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist apiece on the power play for the Kings, who collapsed late in their eighth loss in 10 games despite scoring multiple man-advantage goals for the first time all season. Los Angeles entered the night with the NHL's worst power play, scoring on just 14.4% of its chances.

Corey Perry had his first three-assist game since November 2019, setting up both power-play goals and giving him 499 career assists.

Jeff Malott also scored, and Darcy Kuemper returned from injury to make 18 saves in the Canadian Olympic team selection's first appearance since Dec. 15.

Up next

Lightning: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host Minnesota on Saturday.