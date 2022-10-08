Watch CBS News
'CicLAvia' to close seven miles of streets in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

CBS/City News Service

Downtown Los Angeles commuters beware: Officials will close seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.

CicLAvia-Heart of LA hopes to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed. 

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will close many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads. 

There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.

Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 1:08 PM

City News Service contributed to this report.

