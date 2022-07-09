Watch CBS News
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles this Sunday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The popular event that turns city streets into public parks for a day, CicLAvia, returns to South LA this weekend. 

Three miles will be blocked off on Western Avenue, between Exposition Boulevard and Florence Avenue. Metro is inviting people to bike, skate, run, walk or even skateboard along the route where no cars will be allowed. 

The longtime event showcases different neighborhoods around the city and raises awareness about how important it is to just share the road. 

"Part of the selection of Western Avenue, in partnership with the City of LA and the Department of Transportation, is to highlight the safety features that will be going into that neighborhood, particularly in this section of Western Ave.," Romel Pascual, the executive director of CicLAvia, told CBSLA. 

The free event is for everyone. People can show up anywhere along the route from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

July 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

