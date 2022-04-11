Church van stolen from Baldwin Park home found damaged, seats for disabled child pulled out

A church van used to transport a family of 10, including two children with autism, has been found after being stolen from in front of their Baldwin Park home.

(credit: CBS)

The van was found at about 10 p.m. Sunday night, a block over with damage to the front, side, rear, and interior. Some of the seats that had been installed to accommodate the Barbosa family's special needs children had been pulled out, along with the stereo system, and there was cosmetic damage to the remaining seats and the outside of the van.

(credit: CBS)

The Barbosas, who lead the Apostolic Worship Epicenter Church, had been eating dinner when the van was stolen out from the front of their home. The family, which includes two children with autism and a daughter with special needs, often used the 15-seat van to shuttle their family of 10 around town.

No arrests have been made. Pastor Barbosa says he believes the van was taken somewhere else, then dropped off nearby.