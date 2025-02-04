David Pearce found guilty of murdering Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela in Los Angeles

David Brian Pearce, the self-proclaimed Hollywood producer accused of killing Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two women years earlier.

Pearce, 42, had already been charged with several counts of sexual assault against seven victims — over a span of 13 years — before being charged in July 2022 with murder in the drug-related deaths of Giles and Cabrales-Arzola. On Tuesday, jurors also found him guilty of seven counts of sexual assault for those prior charges.

Christy Giles, left, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales photographed in the VIP section at the warehouse party. Jan Cilliers

However, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on charges against Pearce's co-defendant, 45-year-old Brandt Walter Osborn, who was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. With jurors deadlocked, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter declared a mistrial on the charges against Osborn.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were left outside separate Los Angeles hospitals, according to police, who said some masked men had dropped them off there. Giles was pronounced dead upon being found outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City while Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious and in critical condition outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center, according to police. Eleven days later, Cabrales-Arzola was declared dead.

While Pearce had initially been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, he faced murder charges after the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner classified the victims' deaths as homicides.

According to police, the victims were given drugs and overdosed at a home located in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard, between the neighborhoods of Beverlywood and Miracle Mile. Loved ones later tracked their locations to a West Los Angeles address, where texts messages showed a final exchange between them — just hours before they were found unconscious outside LA hospitals.

David Pearce in a Los Angeles Superior Courtroom in July 2022. AP Images

"Let's go," Giles texted Cabrales-Arzola at 5:30 a.m., during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2021. Cabrales-Arzola then texted her, "I'll call an Uber, 10 min away".

Jan Cilliers, Giles' husband, told CBS' 48 Hours something must have happened shortly after.

"The Uber waited outside and left shortly … after they didn't show up," Cilliers said, saying "that was the last text message Christy ever sent."

Toxicology reports found multiple drugs found in both their systems, according to coroner's officials.

Giles died from a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports is also known as a "date rape drug" while Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure, with cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy) and other unknown substances found in her system.

City News Service contributed to this report.