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"O Christmas Tree!" It's time for the holidays at Citadel Outlets

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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While it may not feel like the holidays quite yet, an extremely tall white fir tree rolled into the City of Commerce at the Citadel Outlets 67 days before Christmas.

In fact, it's the world's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree, according to the team at Citadel Outlets. The 115-foot white fir arrived on a flatbed truck early Monday morning, with an elaborate installation involving a crane and a crew securing its Center Court placement.

Santa Claus greeted the tree's arrival, of course. "This is no ordinary tree. This is a 115-foot white fir from the Mount Shasta area, over 500 miles away," he said, noting that it's taller than the Hollywood sign, the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel, and the Rockefeller Center tree.

It will take about two weeks to transform the white fir into a Christmas tree, with more than 1,000 branches added to perfect its shape before 18,000 twinkling lights, 10,000 bows, and ornaments adorn it. 

The tree was hand-selected by Victor Serrao, owner of the family-run Victor's Christmas Trees, which specializes in Christmas trees over 40 feet tall.

The Citadel Outlets' 25th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Concert is taking place on November 7, beginning at 5 p.m.

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The 115-foot white fir Christmas tree arrived at the Citadel Outlets. Citadel Outlets

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