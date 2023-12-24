Christmas Eve pursuit of stolen motorhome leads to arrest of 2 suspects

Two people have been arrested following a pursuit involving a stolen motorhome in Rancho Cucamonga on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Tristan Althizer, 28, and Ryan Archuleta Dunbar, 36, both from Riverside were taken into Sunday. According to authorities, deputies attempted a traffic stop of a motorhome that refused to stop, prompting the pursuit.

"During the pursuit, the driver attempted to ram his vehicle into several patrol units and drove his vehicle in reverse," authorities said in a news release. "The driver also drove the wrong way on the streets until he ran the vehicle upon a central median at Banyan and Haven Avenue. The suspects barricaded themselves in the motorhome."

Both suspects were eventually taken into custody. Authorities said no deputies were hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800.