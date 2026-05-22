Chris Taylor, 2-time World Series champion and Dodgers fan favorite, announces retirement after 12-year career

Longtime Dodgers fan favorite and two-time World Series champion Chris Taylor announced his retirement after 12 big league seasons on Friday.

Taylor, now 35, was most recently playing in the minor league system for the Angels. He is best known for his decade with the Boys in Blue, in which he was named to one All-Star Game, won the 2017 National League Championship Series MVP and helped the Dodgers to their 2020 and 2024 World Series titles.

Chris Taylor holds the Commissioner's Trophy after the Dodgers won Game 5 to win the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees. Mike Lawrence/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fondly known to fans as "CT3," Taylor began his big league career in 2014 with the Seattle Mariners, who selected him in the 2012 MLD Draft out of the University of Virginia. He spent parts of three seasons with the M's before he was traded to Los Angeles in 2016.

From there, he would flourish and develop into one of the team's best clutch hitters and a true utility player, fielding six different positions for the Dodgers. In 2017, he slugged a home run on the very first pitch of the World Series against the Houston Astros, which was the first World Series game at Dodger Stadium since 1988. He finished the 2017 Postseason with three homers and seven RBIs.

Following his breakout season in 2017, Mariners' general manager Jerry Dipoto called the trade the "worst deal I've ever made."

After he was released by the Dodgers in the first leg of the 2025 season, he would sign a one-year deal with the Halos. His season was shortened due to injury, and in February 2026 he signed a minor league deal with the Angels. After 32 games with their AAA affiliate, he decided to retire.

In 12 seasons, Taylor had 110 home runs, 443 runs batted in, 91 stolen bases and a career batting average of .248.