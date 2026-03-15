California Highway Patrol officers cite driver for using carpool lane on 10 Freeway with fake passenger in front seat

California Highway Patrol officers in West Covina cited a driver who was caught driving on the 10 Freeway with a fake passenger so he could use the carpool lane.

In a news release shared on social media, CHP officers said that the citation happened in "peak hours" on I-10.

"At first glance, it appeared the driver had a passenger," the news release from CHP's Baldwin Park Office said. "Upon closer inspection... that, 'Passenger' turned out to be a jacket carefully wrapped around the front seat with the seatbelt fastened across it to resemble a person."

Officers didn't say exactly when the incident happened, but noted that "jackets don't count toward Carpool Lane requirements."

No information was provided on the driver's identity or the possible charges they face from the incident.