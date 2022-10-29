CHP receives federal grant to support efforts to stop street takeovers

The California Highway Patrol has received a federal grant to help curb the rampant amount of street takeovers plaguing streets all over the state.

On top of the $5.5 million allocated in the state's 2022-23 budget for the CHP to implement the Campaign to Eliminate Street Racing and Sideshows, an additional $1.5 million has been granted in order to form the Sideshow, Takeover, Racing, Education and Enforcement Taskforce (STREET). They hope the new taskforce will help decrease the number of crashes that stem from sideshows and street races.

According to CHP, speed was determined a factor in almost 40% of all crashes that involved a fatality or injury in 2019-20, a number which increased by 21% in 2020-21.

"Reckless driving behaviors are a significant threat to all who use California's roadways," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a statement. "The STREET grant will provide for a focused education and enforcement campaign, targeting aggressive driving behaviors, street racing and sideshow activities."

The funding for the grant is provided by a grant that comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which runs through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.