CHP pursuit through downtown Los Angeles ends with 190 pound meth bust

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A brief high-speed California Highway Patrol pursuit through downtown Los Angeles Monday morning ended with a 190 pound meth bust and the driver in custody.

The10 minute pursuit began in the area of Mateo and Alameda streets and ended at Figueroa and Second streets, near the 110 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were chasing a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, and when the truck came to a stop, officers could be seen arresting the driver and pulling plastic bins filled with vacuum-sealed packets of white powder from the truck.

The station later reported that 190 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the truck, along with a large amount of cash.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 2:04 PM PDT

