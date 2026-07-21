Murder suspect taken into custody after pursuit through Los Angeles County

A murder suspect was arrested after leading officers with the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the CHP, the suspect was driving a black Range Rover SUV.

CBS LA

Aerial images captured at 7:36 a.m. showed the driver weaving through traffic on the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood. The driver eventually exited the freeway near New Hampshire Avenue.

At 7:47 a.m., the driver reached speeds as fast as 120 miles per hour on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, erratically switching lanes to avoid other drivers.

The driver exited the freeway and entered the streets of San Gabriel around 7:50 a.m.

At 7:53 a.m., the driver lost control of the SUV while trying to avoid another vehicle and came to a stop. Officers then entered the vehicle and pulled out who appeared to be a man, placing him into custody. There didn't appear to be any other occupants, and it's not yet known if he was armed.

The CHP began its pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. It's unclear when the pursuit began, but the Santa Monica Police Department was the initial agency handling the case, according to the CHP.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No additional details were immediately made available.