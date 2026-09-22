Stolen vehicle pursuit suspect taken into custody after slamming into traffic sign in Alhambra

The California Highway Patrol pursuit of a stolen Toyota RAV4 came to an abrupt end when the suspect driver crashed into a traffic sign while racing down a freeway offramp in Alhambra.

Through most of the pursuit, the suspect driver raced at high speed on the eastbound 10 Freeway while the CHP trailed close behind.

The pursuit ended around 2 p.m. when the suspect driver clipped another stopped vehicle while racing down the offramp, and slammed into a traffic sign. The driver was taken into custody.