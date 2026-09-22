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Stolen vehicle pursuit suspect taken into custody after slamming into traffic sign in Alhambra

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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The California Highway Patrol pursuit of a stolen Toyota RAV4 came to an abrupt end when the suspect driver crashed into a traffic sign while racing down a freeway offramp in Alhambra.

Through most of the pursuit, the suspect driver raced at high speed on the eastbound 10 Freeway while the CHP trailed close behind. 

The pursuit ended around 2 p.m. when the suspect driver clipped another stopped vehicle while racing down the offramp, and slammed into a traffic sign. The driver was taken into custody. 

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The pursuit suspect driver crashes into a traffic sign after clipping another parked vehicle while racing down a freeway offramp.  CBS LA

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