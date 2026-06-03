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Police officers in pursuit of suspect in Orange County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Police are in pursuit of a suspect in Orange County.

The Riverside Police Department said they started the chase after the suspect failed to pull over for speeding. The California Highway Patrol said that the suspect was wanted for burglary.

The driver continued into Orange County, where other agencies, such as the CHP and Orange Police Department, took over the pursuit.

The suspect sped through streets near Disneyland after driving around several freeways. The vehicle, a black Mercedes SUV, reached speeds of up to 60 mph while cutting through traffic and, at times, veering into oncoming traffic. The driver cut through busy intersections even though officers backed off ground units. 

The driver continued into Los Angeles County before ditching a car in a hotel parking lot. He ran into the hotel. 

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