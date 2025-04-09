Possibly armed suspects bail from car at end of wild pursuit in South LA

Sparks fly during police pursuit of armed suspects in Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a possibly armed driver in South Los Angeles when four occupants of the car jumped out on foot and ran.

The chase began with the South Gate Police Department somewhere near LAX, according to CHP officers. They say that the suspects were wanted for allegedly brandishing a firearm, but did not provide further information.

With SkyCal overhead, sparks could be seen flying from underneath the car due to what looked to be two sheared tires.

CHP says that the suspect ran over a spike strip, which caused the tires to blow. Officers have also attempted multiple PIT maneuvers to stop the driver, evidenced by the bumper hanging off the rear of the car.

As the car pulled onto E. 115th Street and Gorman Avenue in the Watts area, all of the doors on the white SUV opened and four suspects fled on foot.

SkyCal captured the moment that officers tackled the driver of the car and placed him in handcuffs.

It's unclear if any other arrests were made.