Alleged DUI driver arrested after high-speed chase in Orange, Los Angeles counties

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged DUI driver in Orange County.

The chase began in Anaheim, but as the suspect kept fleeing, CHP officers took over.

Aerial footage showed the suspect driving a white sedan with tinted windows, headlights off and often speeding through intersections.

Around 9:03 p.m., the suspect briefly exited the car and stood on the sidewalk near N. Concord Street and E. Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights before getting back in and driving away.

After briefly driving slowly around the area, including passing two law enforcement vehicles, the suspect suddenly began driving at high speeds again, prompting CHP officials to call officers off the chase due to the danger.

At some point, the driver ran over a speed bump at a high speed, causing the trunk of the vehicle to pop open. He attempted to get out to close it but was unable to. He then got back into the car and attempted to drive away, quickly turning down an alleyway where he was blocked by an uninvolved vehicle at N. Ezra Street and E. Chavez Avenue.

The suspect then surrendered after exchanging words with CHP officers.